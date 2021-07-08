BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 88.2% over the last three years.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 329,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,952. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.