Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 358.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 726,041 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17.

