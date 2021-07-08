Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 546,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,089. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

