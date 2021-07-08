Bramshill Investments LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BTZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 3,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,882. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.