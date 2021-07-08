Bramshill Investments LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 113,292 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 2.80% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 24,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

