Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $25.05 Million in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,077,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,054,000. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 2.96% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 8,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

