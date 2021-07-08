Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 4.66% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMPT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 61,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMPT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.