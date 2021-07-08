Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 24,362 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,472,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

