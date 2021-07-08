Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up approximately 2.0% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 3.18% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,378. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.