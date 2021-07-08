Bread 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $870,336.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $870,336.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.00883423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

