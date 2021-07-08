Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Brenntag stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

