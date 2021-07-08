Brent Frei Sells 50,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 688,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,506. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

