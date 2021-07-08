Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) Plans to Raise $301 Million in July 16th IPO

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) is planning to raise $301 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 18,800,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. generated $236.8 million in revenue and $172.3 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO and AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of AUM (assets under management) as of March 31, 2021. Our ability to scale our specialized and operationally driven investment approach across multiple attractive sectors within real estate equity and debt, in a way that creates sustainable and thriving communities, is the ethos of who we are and the growth engine of our success. We have enjoyed significant growth since our establishment as an institutional fund manager in 2009, driven by strong investment returns and our successful efforts to develop an array of investment platforms focused on sectors of the U.S. real estate market that we believe are the most attractive. We have extensive multi-channel distribution capabilities and currently manage capital on behalf of more than a hundred global institutions and more than 6,500 individual investors across more than 25 investment vehicles. As of Dec. 31, 2020, we had approximately $25 billion of AUM, including approximately $10 billion of fee-earning AUM, reflecting a AUM CAGR of 40.9% since 2016. From 2018 to 2020, our total revenues increased 78%, from $130 million to $232 million and our net income increased 89%, from $88 million to $166 million. “.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. was founded in 2011 and has employees. The company is located at 111 East Sego Lily Drive, Suite 400 Salt Lake City, Utah 84070 and can be reached via phone at (801) 716-4500 or on the web at http://www.bridgeig.com/.

