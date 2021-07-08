Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.59 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 170.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and $416,424.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00162588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,679.63 or 1.00251563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00952970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

