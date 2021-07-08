Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.32% of Brinker International worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

EAT opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,038.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

