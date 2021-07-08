Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $6.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $55.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

