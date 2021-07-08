Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 650,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

