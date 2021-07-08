Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $69.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $285.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

