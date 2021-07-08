Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

