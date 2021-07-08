Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce -$1.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,727. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

