Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce -$1.35 EPS

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,727. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: 52 Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.