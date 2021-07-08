Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $1.93. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.63 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

