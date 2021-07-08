Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 917,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

