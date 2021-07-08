Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 954,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

