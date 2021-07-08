Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $112.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.