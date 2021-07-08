Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $5.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $7.30 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

SRRK stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $980.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 267.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 44.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

