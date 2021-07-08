Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $974.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 418,999 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

