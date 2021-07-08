Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.57.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

