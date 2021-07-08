Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post $139.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

EVTC opened at $43.48 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

