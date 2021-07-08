Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.80 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

