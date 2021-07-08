Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,625. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.