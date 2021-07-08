Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,625. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.