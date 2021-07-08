Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,991. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.94.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

