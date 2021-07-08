Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.89. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,155 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

