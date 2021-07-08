Brokerages Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $697.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

