Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $24,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.