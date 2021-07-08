Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 90,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,728,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

