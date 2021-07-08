Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,314 ($30.23). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,296 ($30.00), with a volume of 666 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £371.52 million and a PE ratio of 29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,177.18.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

