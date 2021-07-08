Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 205,934 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 667.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,934 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

