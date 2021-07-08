Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,067,104 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,067,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,966,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.08% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CIT Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CIT Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 197,621 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,809,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CIT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

