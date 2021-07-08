Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.69% of Federal Signal worth $39,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after buying an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

