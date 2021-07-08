Brown Advisory Inc. Has $35.54 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,955 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.58% of EchoStar worth $35,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 55,427 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

