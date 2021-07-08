Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.20 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of American Woodmark worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

AMWD stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.01.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.