Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.92 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.63 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.