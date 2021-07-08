Brown Advisory Inc. Has $38.79 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.81% of Kadant worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

