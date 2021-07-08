Brown Advisory Inc. Has $39.74 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pinterest worth $39,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

NYSE PINS opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,295.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

