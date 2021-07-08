Brown Advisory Inc. Has $53.36 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.48% of Eastern Bankshares worth $53,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,551,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $19,378,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $11,854,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

