Brown Advisory Inc. Has $55.27 Million Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.08% of Accolade worth $55,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Accolade by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth $54,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

