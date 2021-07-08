Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.73% of Kemper worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kemper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kemper by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.