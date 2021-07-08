Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 351,366 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 10.31% of Clarus worth $55,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $854.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

