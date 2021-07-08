Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 584,771 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,771 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.06% of Vroom worth $56,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,649.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,077,251 shares of company stock worth $90,710,681. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

