Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 665,555 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ares Management worth $36,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $65.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

